Bajali to get medical college if NDA comes to power: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday made a series of major promises while campaigning for AGP candidate Dharmeswar Roy in Bajali, asserting that the region would witness significant development if the NDA returns to power.

Addressing a public meeting at Barbang village, Dr Sarma announced that Bajali would get a medical college if the NDA retained power. He said that senior leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass has been entrusted with the responsibility of identifying around 100 bighas of land for the project. According to him, such development would only be possible under the BJP-AGP alliance.

Emphasizing the importance of the alliance, the Chief Minister said that defeating the Opposition forces would be difficult without AGP's support. He urged voters to back AGP, stating that a vote for the party would be equivalent to supporting both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself.

Taking a dig at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Dr Sarma said that no attempt to rename Barpeta Medical College would succeed. He also criticized Opposition leaders, including Lurinjyoti Gogoi, alleging they would not be able to deliver development projects like a medical college in Bajali.

Highlighting the BJP-led government's achievements, Dr Sarma claimed that it had already provided 1.75 lakh government jobs and promised to increase the number to 2 lakh if voted back to power. He reiterated the government's commitment to a transparent recruitment system without the need for bribes. On welfare measures, he said that financial assistance to women under schemes like Orunodoi would be increased, with plans to expand benefits and provide essential commodities at subsidized rates.

Dr Sarma also emphasized the need to protect Assamese identity and maintain social unity, warning that division could harm both society and local businesses.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Campaigns in Sarthebari, Confident of BJP-AGP Win; Targets Congress and Gaurav Gogoi