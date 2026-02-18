Bajali: Villagers pay tribute to former temple pioneer on Maha Shivaratri

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri was observed with devotion and remembrance at Sarih Chakla village in Bajali district on Sunday, as villagers paid heartfelt tribute to a former pioneer of the local Shiva temple. The respected social worker, who passed away on November 14, 2025, had played a leading role during the establishment of the Shiva temple and remained actively involved in various community initiatives. On the occasion, villagers offered floral tributes to his portrait, remembering his invaluable contributions to the village and the temple.

To honour his memory, a cultural programme was organized in the evening, where invited artists performed traditional folk songs. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from villagers, who expressed deep sorrow over his untimely demise.

Members of the community stated that several initiatives will be undertaken in the coming days to preserve his legacy and keep his memory alive. His dedication and service towards society will continue to inspire future generations.

