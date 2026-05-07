Bajali: Young journalist Bubu Kalita passes away after prolonged illness

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a deeply saddening incident, young journalist Bubu Kalita passed away due to a prolonged liver-related illness, casting a wave of grief across the Bajali district and raising concerns over healthcare support for media workers.

According to sources, Kalita breathed his last late at night at his residence in Pubhati, Bhawanipur. He had been undergoing treatment for a considerable period. Associated with a news portal, Kalita worked tirelessly in the field of journalism, carrying out his duties with dedication and commitment. His demise drew attention to the urgent need for greater government support and assistance for media professionals and their families during times of crisis.

Several organizations, including the Pathsala Press Club, Bajali Press Guild, Bajali District Young Journalists' Association, and Bajali District Digital Media Association, have expressed deep condolences over his demise.

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