Bajali youth earns Rs 7 lakh annually through integrated farming

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A young entrepreneur from Bajali, Shourav Jyoti Das, has emerged as a shining example of rural self-reliance by earning nearly Rs 7 lakh annually through integrated farming, turning his locality into a fast-growing agricultural hotspot.

Shourav adopted a mixed farming model that includes broiler poultry, fish farming, duck rearing, local chicken, and goat husbandry. By combining multiple farming activities on the same land, he ensured a steady year-round income while optimally utilizing available resources.

Sharing his journey, Shourav said that he had been involved in farming for the past six years. “In the beginning, I faced losses and many failures, but I never gave up. My dreams were bigger than my setbacks,” he said, highlighting the perseverance that shaped his success. Beyond personal achievement, Shourav’s vision focuses on social impact. “I want to involve unemployed youth who are struggling in life. Agriculture can provide dignity, income, and a secure future,” he added.

Despite initial hardships, Shourav believes failure played a crucial role in his growth. “Failure taught me patience, discipline, and belief. Farming rewards those who stay honest to the soil,” he remarked.

His success has attracted attention from farmers, youths, and agriculture enthusiasts from nearby areas, many of whom visit his farm to learn about integrated farming techniques. Local residents describe him as a changemaker who has proved that modern and scientific farming can be both sustainable and profitable.

“If one youth can earn lakhs from the land, many others can do the same,” Shourav often tells visitors, encouraging them to view agriculture as an opportunity rather than a compulsion.

Shourav Jyoti Das’s journey stands as a powerful reminder that determination and innovation can transform farming into a viable enterprise, inspiring a new generation of youths to embrace agriculture as a proud and promising profession.

