Youth brings pride to Bajali  with success in state & national level quizzes

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Nishikesh Parashar, a young and talented quiz enthusiast from Assam, has brought pride to the state by delivering remarkable performances in several prestigious quiz competitions held at the regional, state, and national levels.

Parashar secured the 1st runner-up position in the North East India Level Quiz Competition held at RKB Law College, Dibrugarh, jointly organized as part of academic and golden jubilee celebrations. His strong presence and depth of knowledge earned appreciation from organizers and fellow participants alike.

He also participated in a national-level quiz competition on renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, organized by the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM). Nishikesh expressed gratitude to USTM for taking initiatives to promote intellectual engagement and cultural awareness among the youth.

Adding another feather to his cap, Nishikesh Parashar secured 2nd position in the All Assam State Level Quiz Competition held at Jyoti Chitraban, Kahilipara, in association with AGCS and Red Cardinal Motion Pictures. The quiz focused on the lives and contributions of cultural icons Zubeen Garg and Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Parashar’s achievements highlight the growing culture of quizzing and academic excellence among Assam’s youth, inspiring many to pursue knowledge-driven platforms and competitive learning.

