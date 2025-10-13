Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar to observe tribute to Zubeen Garg every year

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, hosted the first edition of its new annual cultural initiative, ‘Mayabini,’ recently. The event was initiated and jointly organized by the Cultural Clubs of CIT, Kokrajhar, and dedicated to preserving the legacy of Zubeen Garg, the heartthrob of Assam. The institute has decided to observe this tribute every year as a cultural tradition in honour of his contributions to music, art, and humanity.

The inaugural edition saw enthusiastic participation from students, professors, and institute staff, creating a vibrant and emotional atmosphere. The programme featured a range of performances and presentations inspired by Zubeen Garg’s artistic journey. Key segments included musical performances based on his songs, solo and group singing by students and faculty, and poem recitations themed around Assamese art and culture. A short montage presentation on his legacy was also held.

The event began with a welcome address and ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by contributions from performers across various departments, evoking nostalgia, pride, and admiration. A soulful rendition of ‘Mayabini’ was played, leaving the audience with a deep sense of remembrance and respect.

