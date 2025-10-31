Baksa District celebrates District Day with tribute, cycle rally, and plantation drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Baksa district celebrated its District Day on Thursday with a series of activities organized under the initiative of the district administration.

Sources from the district administration said the day’s programme commenced with a Shraddhanjali ceremony in memory of Late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg at the District Commissioner’s Office premises. District Commissioner Gautam Das, Superintendent of Police Ujjal Pratim Baruah, along with ADCs, ACs, and other officials, paid floral tributes, honouring the artiste’s immense contribution to music and culture.

Following the tribute, the District Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police jointly flagged off a cycle rally from the DC Office campus. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and officials, covering the route up to Mushalpur town and back.

The celebration continued with a plantation drive within the DC office campus, led by the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.

An interactive session was held at the DC Conference Hall, attended by the District Commissioner, Additional Superintendent of Police, ADCs, ACs, Heads of Departments, officials, and staff members. During the session, the District Commissioner appreciated the commendable work being carried out by various departments and urged everyone to continue working collectively to ensure that the benefits of development reach every citizen. He also extended gratitude to all departments for their dedication and cooperation.

Representatives from various organizations interacted with the District Commissioner and shared their views and concerns on different issues. The District Commissioner assured that all constructive suggestions and grievances would be duly addressed. He also extended his warm greetings to the people of Baksa and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and harmony.

It may be mentioned that Baksa was notified as one of the districts under the Bodoland Territorial Council on October 30, 2003. Since then, the day has been observed as Baksa District Day every year with great pride and enthusiasm.

