Kokrajhar DC Masanda M. Pertin Flags Off ‘Run for Unity’ Marathon on National Unity Day

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar DC Masanda M. Pertin flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ marathon in Kokrajhar, organized as a part of the National Unity Day. This spirited event, held nationwide, commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the “Iron Man of India,” celebrated for his pivotal role in unifying the nation.

Joining the occasion were ADCs Jituraj Gogoi and Subhram A. Bora, alongside police personnel, representatives from sports organizations, civil society, and educational institutions. A diverse group of district officials and individuals from various backgrounds also came together to pay tribute to Patel’s enduring legacy. The marathon served as a reminder of the importance of unity and national integration, resonating with Sardar Patel’s vision of a united India.

