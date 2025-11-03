Rani Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) observes National Unity Day with Run for Unity

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The 175 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), based at Rani on the western outskirts of Guwahati, celebrated National Unity Day on October 31 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India, popularly known as the Iron Man of India. To commemorate the occasion, the battalion organized a ‘Run for Unity’, in which several CRPF officers, local residents, and students from nearby schools enthusiastically participated. The event was flagged off from the 175 Battalion headquarters premises.

Following the run, a brief ceremony was held at the battalion headquarters, where Second-in-Command Mukund Mohan extended his gratitude to all participants and attendees. In his address, he paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recalling his immense contribution to national integration and his lifelong dedication to the unity and integrity of the country.

