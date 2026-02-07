Baksa launches Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 under Aspirational District Programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 was launched on Friday at Adalbari Community Hall in Baksa district under the Aspirational District Programme of NITI Aayog. Baksa, being one of the identified aspirational districts, has once again joined the renewed mission-mode campaign aimed at saturating critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across priority sectors.

The programme began with a welcome address by Additional District Commissioner Mustafa Salim Ahmed, who reflected on the district's developmental journey over the past two years under the Aspirational District Programme. Highlighting the positive outcomes achieved during last year's campaign, he stated that Baksa had made significant progress across different departmental parameters and reiterated the need for coordinated efforts among all departments to ensure 100 percent saturation of the identified indicators. He urged all line departments to work collectively so that the benefits of the scheme effectively reach the grassroots level.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Gautam Das emphasized the pivotal role of all departments in ensuring the successful implementation of Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0. He stressed the importance of a mission-driven approach to sustain previous gains and further accelerate development in the district.

BTC Secretary Manas Das also delivered a speech on the occasion. The key focus areas of Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 include Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture, and allied sectors. Under Health and Nutrition, emphasis has been laid on ensuring regular supplementary nutrition for children aged six months to six years under ICDS, efficient measurement of children enrolled at Anganwadi Centres, and making all Anganwadi Centres operational with functional toilets and safe drinking water facilities. In the Education sector, the campaign prioritizes ensuring that schools have adequate toilet facilities for girls. Under the Agriculture and Allied sector, the district aims to achieve full vaccination coverage of bovine animals against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which is scheduled to be completed within two and a half months.

The programme was attended by MCLA Diganta Goyari, former MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, along with heads of departments, and officials of concerned departments.

Also Read: Assam: Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 Launched in Udalguri