Baksa unveils poll mascot ‘Pygmy’ inspired by Manas National Park species

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the forthcoming Assembly election, the District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Baksa, Kimnei Changsan, on Friday unveiled the official mascot 'Pygmy' at the DC campus, Mushalpur. The mascot has been inspired by the endangered pygmy hog species, which is found in its highest concentration in the Manas National Park, located within the district.

The initiative has been undertaken under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) programme to promote voter awareness and encourage greater participation in the electoral process.

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