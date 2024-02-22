‘Balacherra-Harangajao stretch of East-West Corridor to be completed by March’: Executing official

Haflong: The construction of Balacherra-Harangajao stretch of the East-West Corridor (Mahasadak) work on the 25.5 km stretch will be completed by March this year, an executing official recently said while claiming 93% of works has been completed. The work for 4-laning of Balacherra – Harangajao section of NH-54 (ext.) in Assam was awarded by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) on 31.10.2017 on EPC mode at a cost of Rs.519.30 crore. The appointed date was declared on 26.12.2017.

The work was allotted to a construction company and a timeframe of 30 months had been given to the firm. Hence, the project was slated to be completed in June 2020. Again the target period of the completion of the work was declared by the end of 2023.

The 3.300km Sourastrata—Silchar four lane National Highway is the dream project of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the construction was started in year 1998. Once the project gets completed the people of Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur would be benefitted to a great extent since it would be considered the best means of communication for the vast population.

