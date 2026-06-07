Bangladesh envoy visits Namrup APL plant to boost petrochemical trade ties

Focus on boosting petrochemical exports & strengthening cross-border trade links

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant move aimed at enhancing trade and economic cooperation between India and Bangladesh, Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner and Head of Mission in Guwahati, Mr. Zikrul Hasan Fahad, visited Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APL) at Namrup on Friday.

The visit is being viewed as an important step towards expanding commercial collaboration and fostering stronger economic relations between the two neighbouring countries. Upon his arrival at the APL premises, Farhad marked World Environment Day by planting a sapling, symbolising a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

During the visit, the Bangladeshi diplomat toured various production and processing units of the company and was briefed on APL’s operations, manufacturing capabilities, and ongoing projects. He also held detailed discussions with the company’s senior management and officials at a meeting convened in the APL conference hall.

The discussions focused on strengthening India-Bangladesh trade relations, increasing the export of petrochemical products, and exploring new transportation and logistics options to facilitate smoother cross-border trade.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Farhad highlighted the remarkable growth in petrochemical exports from Assam to Bangladesh over the past two years. He noted that while Assam exported approximately 300 metric tonnes of petrochemical products to Bangladesh in 2023, the volume increased substantially to around 6,000 metric tonnes during 2024–25, reflecting nearly a 200-fold increase.

The visit underscores the growing importance of Assam as a key supplier of petrochemical products to Bangladesh and reinforces the commitment of both sides to deepen economic engagement through mutually beneficial partnerships.

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