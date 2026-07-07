Bangladeshi National Held in Hailakandi for Alleged Illegal Entry into India

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid a series of reported pushbacks, a Bangladeshi national was detained by police in Hailakandi district for allegedly entering India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border. The arrested Bangladeshi, identified as Shahed Ahmed, was detained from the Palichara Part II area under the Jamira police outpost. Preliminary investigations suggest that he is a resident of Rasulpur village in Sylhet district.

Shahed’s story had a love angle as he had reportedly married an Indian woman of Palichara village several years ago. Following their marriage, he reportedly worked in different parts of the Northeast, including Meghalaya. His wife and their daughter had been living in Palichara village for the past two-and-a-half years.

According to police, Ahmed had arrived in Hailakandi two days ago to take his daughter with him. Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from Jamira police detained him. A police source suggested that Ahmed entered India through the Indo-Bangla border in Sribhumi district.

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