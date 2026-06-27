44 Hailakandi Private Schools Get Show-Cause Notices for Operating Without Recognition

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the heels of action taken by the authorities against private schools in the Nagaon district, 44 such schools have now been found operating without valid documentation in the Hailakandi district, and notices have been served to them.

The question now arises as to when the state government will conduct drives against private schools in other districts operating without adhering to established norms.

The Office of the Inspector of Schools, Hailakandi District Circle, has issued show-cause notices to 44 privately-run educational institutions for allegedly operating without valid recognition and prior approval from the competent authority.

According to the notices, the schools are accused of violating Section 18 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which mandates that all schools must obtain recognition before commencing operations. Authorities stated that running an unrecognised school is a serious breach of statutory provisions and may attract penal action.

Through the notices, the institutions concerned have been directed to submit their replies within five days along with essential documents, including prior permission or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from competent authority, a valid Recognition Certificate under the RTE Act, land and building safety documents, infrastructure details, staff details with qualifications, and student enrolment records.

The Inspector of Schools warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period would result in ex parte action, including closure of the institutions and initiation of legal proceedings, without further notice.

The schools have also been instructed not to admit any new students or continue academic activities until they fulfil the required legal and regulatory norms. The education department said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness.

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