Bank of Baroda inaugurates 3 new branches in Assam, expands NE network

GUWAHATI: Bank of Baroda marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of three branches - Bank of Baroda Silapathar Branch, Lakhi Nepali Branch (Jonai), and Dhemaji Branch - in a grand ceremony held in the presence of senior bank officials, customers, and distinguished guests. The branches were formally inaugurated by General Manager of NES zone; Shri Shiba Pada Nayak. The event was graced by the presence of Regional Head of Jorhat region, Shri Vivek Das along with other bank officials, valued customers, and members of the local community.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shiba Pada Nayak highlighted the bank's commitment towards strengthening customer service, enhancing banking infrastructure, and expanding financial inclusion across the region. He emphasized that the upgraded branches would offer customers a more modern, convenient, and customer-friendly banking experience. The inauguration ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from customers and local residents. The newly inaugurated branches are equipped with improved banking facilities and are expected to further strengthen the bank's presence in the region.

With the inauguration of these three new branches, Bank of Baroda has now expanded its network to a total of 73 branches in Jorhat region, while the North East Zone has achieved a significant milestone of opening 213 branches across North Eastern India.

This information was stated in a press release.

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