Dr Ranoj Pegu seeks mother’s blessings after Dhemaji Assembly poll victory

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: After winning the Dhemaji Assembly seat, Dr Ranoj Pegu visited his ancestral home in Bokakhat town on Tuesday evening. At the residence built by his Late father, Shishuram Pegu, Dr Pegu paid respects to his mother, Revati Pegu, and sought her blessings.

Dr Ranoj Pegu's father, the Late Shishuram Pegu, was an administrative officer in the Government of Assam. He was originally a resident of Sapekhati Bej Gaon in Bokakhat. However, after the village was eroded by riverbank erosion, he built a house in Bokakhat town and settled there. Among his three sons and one daughter, Dr Ranoj Pegu is the eldest.

Following his arrival at his residence on Tuesday evening, several organizations and community groups from Bokakhat felicitated Dr Pegu. While accepting the felicitation, he said, "In the 1972 election, the Late Chief Minister Sarat Singh formed the government with 92 seats. After that, under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has now secured a record 102 seats in the Assembly election, breaking the previous record. I congratulate Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this." He also expressed gratitude to the people of the state.

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