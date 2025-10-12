Banquet Hall inaugurated at ‘Konka, The Village Resort’ in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A new banquet hall at Konka, The Village Resort in Panchnoi, Hugrajuli, near Dhekiajuli, was inaugurated on Saturday in a ceremony celebrating culture and community spirit.

The programme began at 12 noon with a devotional Dihanam performance, setting a traditional tone for the event. The occasion was attended by several prominent citizens and cultural figures from the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranab Jyoti Nath, proprietor of Konka, The Village Resort, shared his journey in entrepreneurship and emphasized the importance of dedication, innovation, and social responsibility among the youth. “The new generation must contribute to the growth of society and the nation with sincerity and hard work,” he said.

The event was also attended by Dhruva Prasad Nath, noted social worker; Runjun Nath, president of Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Dhekiajuli branch; Rani Bhattacharya, retired teacher; and Daisy Saikia, among others. The day’s celebrations featured vibrant cultural performances and moments of fellowship, making the inauguration of the banquet hall a memorable occasion for the local community.

Also Read: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Dhekiajuli, Batach Urang, quits party

Also Watch: