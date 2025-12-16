Banshawali Sabha of All Gobarganya Clan Ancestry Council concludes in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The eighth triennial session and Banshawali Sabah (Ancestry Gathering) of the All Gobarganya Clan Ancestry Council, held with a two-day programme on December 13 and 14 at Bokul Majgaon, Lahowal in Dibrugarh, has concluded.

On the final day, an open meeting was held at the Bor Sabah (main gathering) mandap, presided over by Jyotish Hazarika, Vice-President of the All Gobarganya Clan Ancestry Council. In the meeting, the Gobarganya Samanway Bota 2025 (Gobarganya Harmony Award 2025), presented for the first time by the All Gobarganya Clan Ancestry Council, was conferred upon Tarun Gogoi, a distinguished writer and intellectual from Assam and the Motok community.

Accepting the award, Tarun Gogoi said, “The Gobarganya is the name of one of the original indigenous clans of Assam. Currently, the Gobarganya people reside in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh. Many prominent individuals from the Gobarganya clan led during the British-Maan Kheda (expulsion) period. Among the brave men of this clan were Rai Bahadur Sadhan Chandra Hazarika, Laman Hazarika, and Naga Hazarika. Naga Hazarika single-handedly killed 40 Maan (Burmese) soldiers in Dibrugarh and assisted the British. The names of the land near Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh, Nagabari, and the place name Mankata are currently alive because of the invaluable contributions of these brave men. These descendants, who are an integral part of the formation of the Assamese nation, are still neglected by the government. The government has a lot to do for these descendants,” he mentioned during his speech. The distinguished intellectual was warmly felicitated by the Gobarganya clan with a certificate of honour (manpatra), a seleng (traditional shawl), a memento, and a Motok Gamosa (traditional Motok cloth).

During the event, special felicitations were given to Golap Chandra Hazarika, distinguished educationist and recipient of the Governor’s Senior Teacher Award, Jogesh Hazarika, Bhagawat Shastra Diksha Guru (Guru in Bhagawat teachings) and cottage artiste, Tarun Hazarika, distinguished writer and social worker from Kakopathar.

The clan’s family tree (Banshalata) was unveiled by Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal of DHSK College, Dibrugarh. The solemn ceremony, anchored by Muktamoni Hazarika, Chief Secretary of the Central Committee of the All Gobarganya Clan Ancestry Council, was attended by Dr Manish Das, Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, David Chetia, Chief Executive Member of the Motok Autonomous Council and others.

