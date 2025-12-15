Rotary, Rotaract Clubs hold free health camp at Dibrugarh Book Fair

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A free health camp organized by the Rotary Club of Dibrugarh and the Rotaract Club of Dibrugarh is currently underway at the venue of the ongoing 14th Dibrugarh Book Fair at Chowkidingee Playground. The camp has been conducted in collaboration with Marwari Arogya Bhawan Hospital under the banner of Project Positive Health.

During the first two days of the camp, hundreds of visitors underwent blood pressure and diabetes screening, while senior doctors provided medical consultation and health advice to the beneficiaries.

Senior office-bearer of the Rotary Club of Dibrugarh, Kalpana Khound, said that a large number of people visit the book fair every day. Keeping public health awareness in mind, the Rotary and Rotaract Clubs jointly organized the camp to encourage people to monitor their health regularly. She added that the health camp would continue till December 21, during which free blood pressure and blood sugar tests would be conducted along with expert medical guidance.

