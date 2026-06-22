BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Felicitates Eminent Personalities and Meritorious Students in Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Synchronising with the International Yoga Day celebration, the Assam branch of BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Satsang Mandal organized a felicitation and special congratulatory ceremony at the auditorium of Gyana Bikash Academy.

Dr. Nagendra Nath Sharma, former Head of the Department of Political Science at Mangaldai College, stated on the occasion of his felicitation that Sanatan Vedic culture has undoubtedly shown the path to the entire world in a spiritual direction.

At the same event, Nilima Devi, Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, was also warmly felicitated. While accepting the honour, she said, “The worldwide human service activities of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha are unparalleled. This organisation is implementing highly commendable programmes in Mangaldai.

Several other distinguished personalities were felicitated in the programme presided over by Paresh Kumar Sharma, president of the BAPS Assam branch, while Pratap Bordoloi, chairman of Mangaldai Development Authority, inaugurated it in the presence of more than two hundred distinguished guests. Six meritorious students — Prajnashree Sharma, Vedika Sharma, Swati Goswami, Barnil Shivam, Rajdeep Deka, and Namashree Sharma — were congratulated with certificates, bouquets of flowers, and gamosas for their excellent academic results.

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