Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj to mark platinum jubilee from December 20

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, a socio-cultural, literary, and dramatic organization of the greater Jamugurihat area founded in 1950, is at the doorway of observing its 75 years of inception. In this connection, a public meeting was held with Shailen Barkataky, President of Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, in the chair on Sunday. A platinum jubilee celebration committee was constituted with Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika as President, Shailen Barkataky as Working President, Nitumani Bora and Pradumnya Hazarika as joint secretaries along with 51 executive members. Addressing the public meeting, Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika traced the contribution of Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj in the field of art, culture, and drama of the area and the state at large. The session was addressed by Janardan Bhuyan, Lila Bhuyan, Amarjyoti Borthakur, Dulu Gogoi, and Pallabita Sarma Mahanta among others. The session was attended by the representatives of more than twenty socio-cultural organizations of the greater area. The inaugural session of the yearlong celebration of the platinum jubilee will begin on December 20. Evergreen Assamese drama 'Bhalpuwa Dikshou Bat,' scripted by eminent dramatist Dipak Gogoi and directed by Shailen Barkataky and Manash Jyoti Hazarika will be staged on the night of December 20, informed Minku Kalita, Assistant Secretary of Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj. All the proceedings of the public meeting were conducted by Pradumnya Hazarika.

