Thiek Pastor Biel centenary and Presbyterian Youth Fellowship (PYF) platinum jubilee celebrated

HAFLONG: The historic centenary celebration of the Thiek Pastor Biel (1925-2025) combined with the platinum jubilee of the Presbyterian Youth Fellowship (PYF) (1950-2025) was observed at Boro-Muolkoi on Saturday. The event drew hundreds of faithful from nearby areas including Retzwoal and Harangajao who gathered at the church premises to mark this significant occasion. The day’s programme commenced in the early morning with a powerful choir performance featuring hundreds of voices praising Lord Jishu, filling the church with spiritual fervour.

