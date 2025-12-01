Padma Hazarika Lays Foundation Stones for Two New School Buildings in Naduar

Jamugurihat: In a significant push towards improving educational infrastructure in the Naduar constituency, MLA Padma Hazarika on Monday laid the foundation stones for the construction of two school buildings under the Assam Government’s Sarba Siksha programme and the new National Education Policy.

The day’s programme began at Sootea, Gyan Bikash Academy, where the MLA inaugurated the foundation stone for a science and mathematics laboratory to be built at an estimated cost of ₹18 lakh. As part of his commitment to the school’s development, Hazarika also announced a grant of ₹3 lakh from his MLA fund to support the institution’s internal infrastructure work.

To honour the legacy of late artist Zubeen Garg, the MLA planted a “Nahor” sapling within the school premises, drawing appreciation from teachers and students alike.

