Padma Hazarika Lays Foundation Stones for Two New School Buildings in Naduar

Jamugurihat: In a significant push towards improving educational infrastructure in the Naduar constituency, MLA Padma Hazarika on Monday laid the foundation stones for the construction of two school buildings under the Assam Government’s Sarba Siksha programme and the new National Education Policy.
The day’s programme began at Sootea, Gyan Bikash Academy, where the MLA inaugurated the foundation stone for a science and mathematics laboratory to be built at an estimated cost of ₹18 lakh. As part of his commitment to the school’s development, Hazarika also announced a grant of ₹3 lakh from his MLA fund to support the institution’s internal infrastructure work.
To honour the legacy of late artist Zubeen Garg, the MLA planted a “Nahor” sapling within the school premises, drawing appreciation from teachers and students alike.
Later, the MLA travelled to Balidonga Adarsha Higher Secondary School, where he laid the foundation stone for another laboratory dedicated to science and mathematics. The construction, estimated at ₹18.97 lakh, forms a key component of the government’s efforts to strengthen science education in rural Assam. Additionally, Hazarika handed over a financial allocation of ₹10 lakh—provided through the Land Conservation Department—for building a protective boundary wall around the school.
Locals, teachers and students expressed optimism that the new facilities would significantly enhance learning opportunities and improve the academic environment in the constituency.