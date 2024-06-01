Assam: Memorial Meeting Demands Justice for Ponkhi Handique, Found Dead in Namrup Rented Home

DEMOW: The body of Ponkhi Handique, a deserving young woman who lived in Nitaipukhuri Duwarisiga Gaon near Demow and was the daughter of Bhairab and Dipika Handique, was found in a rented Namrup home on May 3. Ponkhi Handique got married last year to Nitikesh Das, a resident of 1 No Kathiya Khunda of Charaideo district who is a teacher. The Adya Sraddha of Ponkhi Handique was organized at Ponkhi Handique’s father’s residence in Nitaipukhuri Duwarisiga Gaon near Demow on Friday. The earthen lamp in front of the photo of Ponkhi Handique was lit by senior journalist Bhairab Munda and Umesh Chetia, president of Demow Press Club. Under the patronage of several organizations and the people of the village, a memorial meeting was also organized there on Friday. Jugal Handique, a social worker anchored in the memorial meeting. Dipika Handique, mother of Ponkhi Handique said that Nitikesh should be hanged. In the memorial meeting, proper inquiry of Ponkhi Handique’s death was demanded.

