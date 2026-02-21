Barak valley has gained importance in Assam’s development roadmap: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday highlighted the growing importance of the Barak Valley in the state’s development roadmap and the national Act East vision, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the nationwide Vibrant Village Programme-II (VVP-II) from Cachar district.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared a glimpse of the upcoming Barak Valley Secretariat and said the decision to launch VVP-II from the region underlines its increasing significance in the national landscape.

“Today, as Adarniya Amit Shah ji is set to launch the nationwide Vibrant Village Programme II from Cachar, it shows the region’s importance in the national landscape,” Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister said the Barak Valley, which was once neglected for decades, has now emerged as a crucial region in Assam’s development perspective as well as in India’s Act East policy.

He added that his government has placed strong emphasis on accelerating development in the region through multiple infrastructure and connectivity initiatives.

Highlighting one of the major projects, Sarma said efforts are underway to significantly reduce travel time between Guwahati and Silchar to just five hours through an upcoming expressway.

He said improved road connectivity will boost economic activity, trade, tourism and people-to-people movement, further integrating the Barak Valley with the rest of the state.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the commitment of the “Double Engine Government” to ensure balanced and equitable development of both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys.

He said the government is implementing a host of initiatives aimed at strengthening administrative infrastructure, healthcare, education and employment opportunities in the Barak Valley.

Sarma said projects like the Barak Valley Secretariat will enhance governance by bringing administration closer to the people and ensuring faster delivery of public services.

He added that the state government remains focused on inclusive growth, ensuring that no region is left behind in Assam’s development journey. The Vibrant Village Programme-II aims to develop border villages across the country by improving infrastructure, livelihoods and essential services, while strengthening national security and preventing migration from border areas. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam Records 84% Drop in Under-18 Child Marriages, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma