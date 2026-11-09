Meghalaya's School Initiative in Assam Border Village Sparks Territorial Debate

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The construction and inauguration of a Lower Primary (LP) school by Meghalaya at New Jalukpaham, a village along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border under Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), has triggered concern among local residents and raised questions over Assam’s administrative presence and developmental initiatives in the border areas.

The school, reportedly constructed on land claimed to fall within Assam’s territory, was completed and inaugurated within just six months. The development has once again brought the long-standing issue of inadequate infrastructure and the slow pace of development in Assam’s border villages into focus.

According to local sources, the school was established at the initiative of the Shillong Missionary with the objective of providing accessible education to children living in the hilly and remote area. Three teachers from Meghalaya have reportedly been appointed to the institution.

The development has raised questions over how Meghalaya could establish an educational institution and appoint teachers in an area claimed to be within Assam’s territorial jurisdiction. It has also prompted concerns over whether the neighbouring state is gradually expanding its administrative influence by filling the developmental vacuum in Assam’s border villages.

Speaking to this correspondent, Bimal Taroi, village headman of New Jalukpaham, said that the school would provide education up to Class V.

For years, several villages along the Assam-Meghalaya border have reportedly been grappling with inadequate educational, healthcare, road connectivity and other essential facilities. In such circumstances, the establishment of a school by Meghalaya is significant not merely from the perspective of education but also in the context of administrative presence, territorial claims and the welfare of border residents.

While providing quality education and essential services to people living in border areas is the responsibility of the state government, the apparent dependence of local residents on initiatives from a neighbouring state for basic facilities raises serious concerns. The situation also emphasises the necessity for the Assam government to strengthen its developmental presence in these strategically important areas.

Questions have also arisen over whether the district administration and the state government are aware of the construction and functioning of the school, the status of land ownership and whether the necessary administrative clearances were obtained.

Mere assertions of territorial rights during border disputes may not be sufficient unless accompanied by sustained developmental initiatives. Ensuring access to education, healthcare, road connectivity and livelihood opportunities is equally important to maintaining public confidence and strengthening Assam’s presence in border areas.

The development at New Jalukpaham has once again highlighted the necessity for the Assam government to adopt a proactive approach to border-area development, as protecting territorial interests must be accompanied by ensuring the welfare and aspirations of the local population.

Also Read: Assam targets 10 lakh MT annual fish production by 2030-31