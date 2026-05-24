Barghopa Gaon Pradhan Found Dead Near Pagladiya River in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The body of Hemanta Haloi (58), a resident of Barghopa village under the Ghograpar Revenue Circle in Nalbari district and the village headman (Gaon Pradhan), was recovered near the Pagladiya River late Thursday night, triggering shock and grief across the greater region.

According to reports, Hemanta Haloi, a former BJP booth president of Barghopa and a dedicated party worker, had gone missing on Thursday evening. Family members and local residents launched an extensive search operation but failed to trace him for several hours.

Amid the search efforts, his body was eventually recovered near the Pagladiya River at around 10 pm. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire locality. Though the exact reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained, local residents stated that Haloi had reportedly been suffering from mental distress and depression for the past few days. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the actual cause behind the death will be known only after the completion of the inquiry.

Following the recovery of his body, a mournful atmosphere prevailed throughout the area. Local residents, BJP leaders and party workers, along with several organisations and individuals, expressed deep condolences over his demise. Hemanta Haloi is survived by his wife, a son, a married daughter, and several relatives.

Also Read: One labourer dead, five critical after wall collapse in Pandu, Guwahati