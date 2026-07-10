Barhampur Press Club Celebrates 19th Foundation Day with Tributes and Tree Plantation

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 19th foundation day of Barhampur Press Club, Nagaon, was celebrated on Tuesday with a daylong programme at Gomothagaon Primary School.

The event was formally inaugurated by prominent social worker and Chairman of Sut Unnayan Parishad, Tarun Chandra Borah, who lit the ceremonial lamp. This was followed by the hoisting of the Press Club flag by Jatindra Kumar Saikia, President of Barhampur Press Club.

The club members also paid tributes to legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika and iconic singer Zubeen Garg. The floral tribute and lamp-lighting ceremony in front of their portraits was inaugurated by Ratneswar Bora, Headmaster of Gomothagaon Primary School, and noted poet Golap Bora.

As part of the celebration, a tree plantation drive and an exchange of views programme were also held.

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