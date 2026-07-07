GUWAHATI: Fast-Track Court Defers Zubeen Garg Death Case Hearing by One Week

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Proceedings before the fast-track court in the Zubeen Garg death case were adjourned for a week from today as the presiding judge proceeded on leave.

The court did not record the statements of scheduled witnesses. Their testimonies had been expected to form part of the current stage of the trial.

Court officials said the temporary suspension of proceedings was solely due to the judge’s leave and that the fast-track court would resume functioning next week.

The hearing of the case is scheduled to recommence on July 13.

Also Read: Fast-Track Court Hearing in Zubeen Garg Murder Case Remains Suspended for a Week