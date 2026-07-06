Kalaguru Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Celebrates Foundation Day with State-Level Cultural Competitions

Our Correspondent

TEZPUR: The fourth day of the five-day celebrations marking the 49th Foundation Day of Kalaguru Sangeet Mahavidyalay was observed with a series of All Assam-level cultural competitions, drawing enthusiastic participation from young artists across the state.

The competitions included Bishnu Prasad Rabha songs, Zubeen Garg songs, painting, and dance performances based on Jyoti Sangeet and the compositions of Bishnu Prasad Rabha, creating a vibrant cultural atmosphere at the institution’s auditorium.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of lamps before the portraits of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and the institution’s founding principal, eminent Xattriya exponent Late Punyabrata Dev Goswami. The inaugural ceremony: Pankaj Baruah, Secretary of Baan Theatre, led the inaugural ceremony. by Pankaj Baruah, Secretary of Baan Theatre.

Addressing the gathering, Baruah paid tribute to Punyabrata Dev Goswami for his immense contribution to the growth of the institution and described Kalaguru Sangeet Mahavidyalaya as one of Assam’s leading centres for music education, having nurtured numerous talented artists over the past 49 years.

The inaugural session’s faculty member and vocalist Nirup Barthakur conducted the inaugural session, while noted singers Kamal Rashid Ahmed and Bhaskar Mounsor served as judges. by faculty member and vocalist Nirup Barthakur, while noted singers Kamal Rashid Ahmed and Bhaskar Mounsor attended as judges. Principal Bishnu Goswami also paid homage to the institution’s founders. The competitions featured the Mahesh Saikia Memorial All Assam Bishnu Prasad Rabha Song Competition, Chandra Hansh Goswami Memorial Painting Competition, Suman Mahanta Memorial Zubeen Garg Song Competition, and the Naren Goswami Memorial Dance Competition based on Jyoti Sangeet and Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s songs.

Speaking to the media, Principal Bishnu Goswami said the institution is preparing to celebrate its golden jubilee next year and appealed to the people of Tezpur to extend their support and cooperation for the milestone celebration.

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