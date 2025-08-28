Barnam theatre group celebrates foundation day with cultural extravaganza

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The foundation day of Barnam, a leading theatre group of Biswanath Chariali, was celebrated with a daylong function at the Barnam Akhara Griha on August 25. Barnam president Amarjyoti Borthakur hoisted the flag on the occasion. The play ‘Madhyakarshan’ written by eminent playwright Pankajjyoti Bhuyan and directed by Kushal Deka was staged at night. The performance of the child artistes in the play impressed everyone present in the programme.

Earlier, president Borthakur highlighted the works of the play group while it was conducted by Kushal Deka. A large number of dancers performed on the occasion. Dwipen Mahanta, a teacher of Biswanath Navodaya Vidyalaya, released the title song of Barnam composed by Nivedita Deuri Bharali. A cultural group of Jamugurihat presented cultural programmes.

Retired civil servant Hiteswar Das, noted dramatist Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan, senior journalist Niranjan Hazarika, noted social worker Achyut Chutia, Rajendra Prasad Das, veteran actor Chitta Saikia, associate editor Tapan Goswami, and others were present during the programme.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the foundation day, an all-Assam solo acting competition was also organized in memory of Anu Bhagawati at Barnam Akhara Griha. In category A of the competition, Krishangi K Khound won the first prize, Davar Nandini Das the second, Himsannata Hazarika the third while the judge’s special award was given to Sanskriti Baniya. In category B, Hemagni Saikia won the first prize, Barnali Phukan won the second prize, and Samiran Barua the third prize.

