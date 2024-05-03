Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Barpeta Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Barpeta Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their vote.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Barpeta Constituency was 14,49,560.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Barpeta Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Barpeta constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the AGP, INC, AITC and CPI (M).
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Barpeta Constituency
Phani Bhusan Choudhury: Phani Bhusan Choudhury is a prominent AGP politician with a long tenure in the Assam Legislative Assembly, representing Bongaigaon since 1985.
From 2018 to 2021, he held the position of Minister for Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Pension & Public Grievance in Assam. Additionally, Choudhury's participation in numerous legislative assembly committees is well-recognized.
Deep Bayan: Deep Bayan, an Assamese politician linked to the INC, is set to run for the Barpeta seat in the 2024 general elections.
His past roles include leading the Assam Pradesh Congress Seva Dal and acting as a key spokesperson for the state's Congress Committee.
Manoranjan Talukdar: Manoranjan Talukdar, a CPI(M) politician from Assam, represents Sorbhog in the state assembly and is the party's nominee for Barpeta in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Barpeta Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 7th May, during the third phase of the 2024 elections.
Barpeta Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Barpeta Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Abdul Khaleque, representing Indian National Congress, emerged victorious in the Barpeta constituency with a total of 6,45,173 votes.
Kumar Deepak Das from Asom Gana Parishad was the runner up with a total of 5,04,866 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Barpeta Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Barpeta Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Barpeta Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Abdul Khaleque emerged victorious for the INC, with Kumar Deepak Das of AGP, as the runner-up.
2014 - Siraj Uddin Ajmal emerged victorious for the AIUDF, with Chandra Mohan Patowary of BJP as the runner-up.
2009 - Ismail Hussain emerged victorious for the INC, with Bhupen Ray of AGP as the runner-up.
Barpeta Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Barpeta Constituency ?
A. Abdul Khaleque of INC is the current Member of Parliament of Barpeta Constituency.
Q. What was the Barpeta polling percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2019 ?
A. The polling percentage for Barpeta in Lok Sabha Election 2019 was 86.06 %
Q. Who is the INC candidate for Barpeta constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Deep Bayan is the INC candidate for Barpeta in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. Who is the AGP candidate for Barpeta constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Phani Bhusan Choudhury is the AGP candidate for Barpeta in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
