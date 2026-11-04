Tezpur University to Host National Graduate Science Symposium on Nov 16

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a major initiative in line with World Science Day celebrations, Tezpur University (TU) has announced that it will host the prestigious National Graduate Science Symposium (NGSS-2026) in November. The two-day national event is scheduled to take place from November 16 to November 17, 2026, at the university's main campus in Napaam, Tezpur. The symposium is designed as a premier national platform to bring together postgraduate students, research scholars, and emerging young scientists from institutions across India. Over the course of the event, delegates will present original scientific ideas, share groundbreaking research findings, and debate recent advancements driving the frontiers of science and technology.

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