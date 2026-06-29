Barpeta: Over 25 Escape as Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra

A Correspondent

Barpeta: A chaotic situation arose this morning when a cargo boat capsized in the River Brahmaputra at Dalagaon Chor in Baghbar. The boat, owned by Sahar Ali, was heading from the Bahati Ghat under the Pancharatna River Police Station in Goalpara district toward the Sunday weekly market (Haat) in Baghbar, Barpeta district. It was carrying traders along with goods like jackfruit, pineapples, fruits, corn, and paddy.

More than 25 people, including the traders and boatmen, narrowly escaped with their lives in this boat accident that took place in the middle of the Brahmaputra early in the morning. The SDRF team from Barpeta rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation as soon as they got the news.

According to reports, the boat was heading towards Baghbar heavily overloaded with jackfruit, pineapples, fish, and other goods alongside the traders. A massive amount of goods on the boat sank into the river during the accident. Reports suggest that due to the excessive cargo, a part of the boat broke when hit by the sudden strong river current, allowing water to flood in and sink the vessel.

Conscious citizens have expressed strong resentment, stating that two boat accidents occurred in the district within the past week because the Inland Water Transport Department fails to conduct any safety inspections on the boats operating in the Brahmaputra.

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