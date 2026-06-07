Barpeta Police bust battery theft racket, seize 825 stolen batteries near Howly

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Barpeta police on Saturday busted a racket of battery thieves in Joshihatipara, near Howly in Barpeta district, and seized around 825 stolen batteries. The operation was led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Barpeta (crime branch), Samiran Baishya. The operation was conducted while the batteries were being loaded in a truck bearing registration number UP38AT4717 with the intention of being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh. The handyman and the driver of the truck were detained for interrogation in this connection. However, the alleged mastermind of the theft racket, Azaharuddin, is absconding.

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