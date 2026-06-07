District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) meeting held in Barpeta to review mineral fund utilisation

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A meeting of the governing council and managing committee of the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), Barpeta, under the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), was held on Saturday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Barpeta. The meeting was chaired by the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and was attended by MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury and MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, along with other dignitaries.

During the meeting, the provisions, objectives, and implementation of the guidelines of PMKKKY were discussed in detail, with particular emphasis on the effective utilisation of District Mineral Foundation funds for the welfare and development of mining-affected areas.

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