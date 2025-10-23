Barpeta sessions court sentences man to death for murder of wife and daughter

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A bench of Sessions Court, Barpeta, comprising Deepak Thakuriya, Sessions Judge, on Wednesday sentenced a person to death, who had stabbed and killed his wife and daughter with an axe. One Rishav Das had killed his wife Binita Das and his daughter Hiya Das, a student of MC College, with an axe on October 13, 2023. He was arrested on the same day. Earlier, Rishav Das had also attacked his sister and cut her fingers. The then SP of Barpeta, Amitabh Sinha, took initiative regarding this and submitted the chargesheet to the court after investigation. The case was taken sensitively and for the first time, the death sentence was awarded by the Sessions Judge’s Court, Barpeta.

Also Read: Elderly Woman’s Dream Home Becomes Reality in Goalpara Thanks to DC’s Swift Action