Senior sports scribe Sanjay Roy passes away at 56 in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Senior sports journalist of Barak Valley Sanjay Roy breathed his last on Thursday late night in a private nursing home here. Roy, 56, left behind his father, wife, and two daughters. His last rites were performed on Friday at Silchar Smashanghat. Roy was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the last three years.

Sanjay Roy began his career in journalism in 1990 and at the time of his demise was associated with local vernacular daily ‘Bartalipi.’

The mortal remains of Roy were first brought to the Silchar Press Club and then to the office premise of the Barak Upatyaka Krira Sangabadik Sangstha (BUKSS). Local MLA Dipayan Chakraborty was present at the funeral.

Also Read: Assam: Retired teacher Hamida Begum passes away in Sivasagar