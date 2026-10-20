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Barsha Rani Bishaya Celebrates Historic 101st Durga Puja with Family

Assamese Actress Marks a Century of Tradition at Her Ancestral Home for the 2026 Festivities
Assamese Actress Marks a Century of Tradition at Her Ancestral Home for the 2026 Festivities
Barsha Rani Bishaya Celebrates Historic 101st Durga Puja with Family
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Popular Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya extended her warm public wishes for Durga Puja 2026, urging everyone to celebrate the festival with joy, peace, and good fortune.

The celebrations hold a deeply profound significance for her this year as she marked the historic 101st year of the traditional Durga Puja hosted at her ancestral family residence.

Bishaya actively shared glimpses of the milestone preparations and festive family time online, immersing herself in the rituals alongside her husband Bhaskar Boruah, parents Ashok Kumar Bishaya and Happy Moni Bishaya, and loved ones.

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