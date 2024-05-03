Interactive programme on career counselling and NEP held in Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: An interactive session on career counselling and NEP was jointly organized by Gargaon College, Sivasagar recently. Prof Bhuban Chandra Baruah, Dean, School of Law, Dr Debajit Borah, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Associate Dean (Research & Development) and Chandan Bezbaruah, Assistant Professor, Department of Travel and Tourism of Assam Royal Global University, Guwahati acted as the resource persons of the programme.

Prof Bhuban Chandra Baruah delivered an invigorating and inspirational talk in which he spoke about the various career opportunities available under NEP 2020 and also oriented the students towards the various skills and habits to be inculcated to mould their personalities and chart out successful careers. Dr Debajit Borah enlightened the gathering with a resourceful talk in which he spoke about the various career prospects and opportunities in higher education within the purview of NEP 2020. He further threw light on the various innovations brought about in the field of teaching and learning in the curriculum of various programmes under the Assam Royal Global University.

