Batadroba Police Station arson case: Government provides compensation to 6 victim families

NAGAON: In a twist, Assam government submitted an affidavit in Gauhati High Court on Wednesday stating that the State government has already initiated the compensations to 6 victim families whose houses had been bulldozed soon after Batadroba PS arson case in 2022.

As per the government’s affidavit, the owners of two RCC buildings, bulldozed by Nagaon police, have been already facilitated with Rs 12 lakhs each while Rs 2.5 lakhs each have been facilitated to the owners of four non concrete houses. Besides, in connection with the punitive measures against the guilty police officials involved in bulldozing episode, the state government informed the same court that the investigations are underway for which the legal actions against them are yet to be taken.

Earlier, the court directed the government to take legal actions against the responsible police officials.

In connection with the punitive measures against the accused police officials who allegedly bulldozed the houses of six families at Batadroba area, the court instructed the state government to inform the court all in detail within next 3 weeks.

On the other hand, in a subsequent case, pleading for custodial death’s compensation to the widow Rashida Khatun (including her 4 minor children), unfortunate wife of Lt Safikul Islam who died in police custody in 2022 at Batadroba PS, advocate Zunaid Khalid filed a writ petition (239/24) at the same court on Wednesday, sources added. The court directed the state government to file an affidavit in connection with the said writ petition. The court fixed June 26 for next hearing of the writ petition.

