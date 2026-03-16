Batash Urang named Congress candidate from Dhekiajuli for 2026 polls

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Indian National Congress has announced Batash Urang as its candidate from the Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly constituency for the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026. Urang, who had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a few months ago, recently joined the Congress and has now been entrusted with the party’s nomination from the historically significant constituency.

Urang thanked the national leadership of the Congress, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, for placing their trust in him. Urang also expressed his appreciation to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi and the leaders and workers of the district, mandal and booth-level Congress committees, for supporting his candidature.

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