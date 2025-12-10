Bathou delegation meets Registrar General of India (RGI) seeking correction of religion name

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A five-member delegation of Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre, Kokrajhar, led by Convenor Mohim Chandra Basumatary on Monday called on the Registrar General of India (RGI) (Census Commissioner), Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, in New Delhi for correction of a spelling mistake in the name of Bathou religion. The delegation was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary.

Talking to this correspondent, Mohim Chandra Basumatary said that the RGI had issued an order vide F.No.12/7/2020-SS, dated October 1, 2025, for recognition of Bathou as one of the religions prevalent in India. He said that the name ‘Bathou’ was mistakenly recorded as ‘Bothou’ and therefore, the five-member delegation of the Bathou Traditional & Cultural Centre, Kokrajhar, submitted a reminder for correction of the spelling mistake. Basumatary said that the RGI had assured them of necessary correction within December.

