Bator Holigeet competition concludes at Udalguri Daul Mahotsav

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The vibrant Bator Holigeet competition, organized as part of the traditional Daul Mahotsav following the customs of Barpeta Satra, concluded its fourth day of programmes on Friday at the premises of the Madhya Udalguri Rakhyal Namghar, drawing enthusiastic participation from local cultural groups and devotees.

The competition was formally inaugurated by Officer-in-Charge of Udalguri police station, Manojjal Gogoi, who expressed his admiration for the festival. Addressing the gathering, he said that he had never witnessed such a unique Holi celebration before and that he felt deeply impressed to experience the Daul Mahotsav organized in accordance with the traditional rituals of Barpeta.

BTC Executive Member Ajay Kumar Hazarika, who attended the programme as the chief guest, expressed his delight at being part of the inaugural ceremony of the Bator Holigeet competition held on the occasion of the sacred festival dedicated to Lord Krishna. He noted that such cultural programmes play an important role in promoting unity, harmony, and the preservation of Assam’s rich heritage. During his speech, he also paid a heartfelt tribute to the Late Assamese music icon, Zubeen Garg, recalling his immense contribution to the cultural landscape of the state.

Udalguri District Commissioner Pulak Patgiri, who was present at the event, highlighted the significance of the Daul Mahotsav, stating that the festival carries a message of peace, harmony, and communal unity, strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among people.

The event was also attended by several prominent personalities, including Dhirendra Das, President of the Srimanta Sankardeva Satra Management Committee, Suchen Ojha, President of the Madhya Udalguri Public Rakhyal Namghar Management Committee, and Shashi Mohan Das, along with many other respected members of the community.

Nearly ten Holigeet teams from different parts of the region took part in the competition, presenting traditional devotional songs associated with the Daul festival.

