Orang: Udalguri forest officials seize 122 kg illegal khair wood, 2 tractors

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major crackdown on illegal timber smuggling, forest officials of the Mazbat Forest Division in Udalguri district seized 122 kilograms of illegally felled khair wood, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, along with two tractors during a late-night operation near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The operation took place on Wednesday along the Orang-Rupa road after forest personnel received specific information about the transportation of illegal timber. Acting on the tip-off, officials set up a checkpoint near the Fanchi Centre forest outpost and intercepted two Sonali tractors carrying freshly cut khair logs en route to Orang.

Divisional Forest Officer Pranjal Das stated that the action was part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal logging in the region. "Khair wood has high commercial value, and strict monitoring is being carried out to prevent its illegal trade," he said.

The seized timber and tractors were later brought to the Majbat Forest Office for official documentation. Authorities suspect the involvement of a larger smuggling network operating along the Assam-Arunachal border, and further investigation is currently underway.

