Bayon Chuchan Chandra Bora memorial award ceremony held at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Distinguished bayon, a follower of Sankari culture, educationist Chuchan Chandra Bora memorial award presentation ceremony was held at Ambikagiri Raychoudhury Jatiya Vidyalaya located at Khutikatiya, Hawajan, recently. The memorial award presentation ceremony convened by the Bayon Chuchan Chandra Bora Memorial Trust, Gohpur was held with a daylong programme. This year's Bayon Chuchan Chandra Bora memorial award was presented to Muhi Kanta Baruah, a retired teacher, a dedicated follower of Sankari Culture, actor, bihuwa and a known social worker of the Kalabari area. The award presentation ceremony was followed by a discussion session on the topic 'Sankardevor Shilpa Bhabona aaru Sampratik Asomiya Samaj' (Artistic outlook of Sankardev and the present-day Assamese society' with Soumitra Baruah, Principal of Chhayduwar College and the President of Bayon Chuchan Chandra Bora Memorial Trust, Gohpur, in the chair. All the proceedings of the entire sessions were conducted by Rupjyoti Saikia, an active member of the trust. The session began with a chorus followed by a welcome address forwarded by Bedabrat Bora, second son of Bayon Chuchan Bora, Secretary of the trust and the District Programme Officer (DPO) of Samagra Sikhshya, Biswanath. It was followed by an inaugural speech offered by Bangshi Bora, an eminent poet. Before the discussion, Noibanya Bora performed a Borgeet. Hemen Neog and Bhumidhar Knowar, retired teachers and dedicated followers of Sanakari Culture graced the discussion session as panelists. The session was also addressed by Dr Kishor Singh Rajput.

The discussion session was followed by the award presentation ceremony. Muhi Kanta Baruah, a 92-year-old iconic person, was awarded with the Bayon Chuchan Chandra Bora memorial award. The organizers also felicitated Homeswar Bora, Hawajan, Khirod Saikia, Gohpur, Hem Kanata Neog, Kalabari, Jonaram Saikia, Magoni, Rupeswar Bora, Hawajan, and Biren Gogoi, Dubia.

