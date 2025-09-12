Assam: BCPL conducts mock drill on Level-III emergency response

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) conducted a Level-III mock drill on September 11 to improve emergency preparedness for major gas leak incidents.

The Level-III emergency drill was organized in collaboration with the district administration, police force, and NDRF and included participation from key mutual aid partners such as OIL India, IOCL, AGCL, BVFCL, DNPL, HOEC, NEEPCO, ONGC, and the Assam Fire & Emergency Services.

The exercise took place near SV-01 (Sectionalising Valve Station) along the Lakwa-Lepetkata underground pipeline, Jokai, Dibrugarh, simulating a significant gas leak from the pipeline.

During the drill, BCPL’s response teams carried out search and rescue operations, coordinated evacuation and provided medical assistance. The key focus was on evaluating communication and coordination systems between BCPL and its partners to ensure an effective emergency response. The mock drill demonstrated strong collaboration among BCPL, government agencies, and mutual aid partners, reinforcing their readiness to address emergencies. The exercise also allowed participants to assess the effectiveness of their equipment, tools, and techniques in a practical setting.

