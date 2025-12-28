Dibrugarh University signs MoU with Rabindranath Tagore University for Academic and Research Collaboration

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant move to enhance higher education and research collaboration in Assam, Dibrugarh University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, on Friday at the Dibrugarh University campus.

The MoU was formally exchanged in the presence of Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, and Prof. Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University. Senior academic administrators and faculty members from both institutions also attended the event.

Among those present were Dr. Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University; Dr. Pranjal Morang of RTU; Prof. Pankaj Chetia; and Devraj Sharma, PILO, Dibrugarh University.

The agreement aims to foster closer academic ties between the two universities through joint research projects, faculty and student exchange programmes, co-hosting of seminars, workshops, and conferences, as well as sharing academic resources and best practices. The collaboration is also expected to promote innovative teaching-learning methodologies and open new interdisciplinary research opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Jiten Hazarika said the MoU reflects Dibrugarh University’s commitment to academic excellence and meaningful collaboration, emphasizing that such partnerships are crucial for enhancing research output and global academic engagement. Prof. Manabendra Dutta Choudhury noted that the collaboration would provide broader exposure and learning opportunities for students and faculty of both institutions. The MoU marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at nurturing academic growth, research innovation, and institutional development, benefiting the academic communities of both universities in the years to come.

Also Read: Rabindranath Tagore University, Dibrugarh University sign MoU to strengthen collaboration