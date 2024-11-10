BCPL Launches CSR Initiative 'Ujjwal 45°' in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), a public sector company located in Dibrugarh, a programme named “Ujjwal 45°” has been launched. The local NGO, SEWA, in Dibrugarh has been entrusted with implementing this program in collaboration with the Academy of Civil Services, Dibrugarh.

This scheme aims to provide free coaching to talented but financially disadvantaged students from marginalized and underprivileged families, helping them prepare for competitive exams in administrative services.

Through “Ujjwal 45°”, a selection test will be conducted to choose 45 talented students, who will then receive training for state and national administrative service exams. The coaching, covering all exam stages (Prelims, Mains, and Interviews) and other government exams, will be entirely free for the selected students.

The initial selection test for aspirants aiming to take the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exams will be held in Dibrugarh on November 17. Priority will be given to students from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Charaideo districts under BCPL’s CSR initiative.

Interested students can register for the selection test by giving a missed call to 6000505707 by November 15 to receive a registration link. Alternatively, they can contact the Academy of Civil Services office on AT Road, Naliapool, or the SEWA office in Naliapool market.

The Academy of Civil Services in Dibrugarh has already achieved remarkable success in coaching students for administrative services exams, with a 75% success rate. The Academy’s management expresses hope that this programme will pave the way for a bright future for talented students in need.

SEWA, celebrating its silver jubilee, also hopes to empower underprivileged students, guiding them toward a successful future. SEWA urges interested students from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds to register for the selection test and requests all concerned parties to encourage eligible students to take advantage of this BCPL initiative.

SEWA’s Vice President, Arfan Hussain, Secretary Altaf Hussain, Dr. Khandindra Mishra Bhagwati, and Director of the Academy of Civil Services, Asif Rahman addressed a press conference in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

